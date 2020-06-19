1  of  74
5 Things to Know for Today

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 19, 2019, file photo, a staff member from the Freedom School holds up a card during a presentation at the 40th Annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast at Ashton Villa in Galveston, Texas. Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, originated 155 years ago. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP, File)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. YOUNG IMMIGRANTS STILL FACE UNCERTAINTY The Supreme Court rejected Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, but activists say legislation giving them a path to U.S. citizenship remains elusive.

2. JUNETEENTH TAKES ON NEW MEANING Celebrations will be marked from coast to coast with marches and demonstrations of civil disobedience, along with expressions of black joy despite it being an especially traumatic time for the nation.

3. ATLANTA POLICE CALL OUT SICK The interim chief tells the AP the officers are protesting the filing of murder charges against a white officer who shot a black man in the back, saying the force feels abandoned amid protests demanding changes to policing.

4. SINGAPORE OPENS GYMS, DINING OUT The latest relaxation in the city-state comes as reopenings in many places around the world are touching off fresh spikes in coronavirus infections.

5. BIDEN SEIZES ON BOLTON BOOK The Democrat’s top aides say Trump kowtowed to Xi Jinping and ignored human rights abuses while trying to get the Chinese president’s assistance with domestic politics.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

