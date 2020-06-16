5 Things to Know for Today

1  of  74
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NORTH KOREA BLOWS UP INTER-KOREA LIAISON OFFICE The demolition of the building is largely symbolic, but it’s still likely the most provocative thing Pyongyang has done since it entered nuclear diplomacy in 2018.

2. RAYSHARD BROOKS’ DEATH FILLED WITH ‘WHAT IFS’ Law enforcement experts debate if Atlanta police could have done something to avoid using deadly force or even let him walk home rather than arrest him for intoxication.

3. VIRUS SEES RESURGENCE IN CHINA A third neighborhood in Beijing has been locked down as Chinese authorities rush to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak.

4. ‘I THINK SHE’S TOTALLY STILL VIABLE’ Some black leaders say Elizabeth Warren’s progressive politics, economic populism and specific policy proposals make her an ideal running mate for Joe Biden.

5. GOODELL ENCOURAGES TEAMS TO SIGN KAEPERNICK The NFL commissioner would like to see the 32-year old quarterback, who began protesting racial injustice in 2016 by kneeling for the national anthem, back in the league.

