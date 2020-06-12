1  of  74
5 Things to Know for Today

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Workers clean graffiti from a statue of Belgium’s King Leopold II in Brussels on Thursday, June 11, 2020, that was targeted by protesters during a Black Lives Matter demonstration. The protests sweeping the world after George Floyd’s death in the U.S. have added fuel to a movement to confront Europe’s role in the slave trade and its colonial past. Leopold is increasingly seen as a stain on the nation where he reigned from 1865 to 1909. Demonstrators want him removed from public view. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HISTORICAL FIGURES REASSESSED AROUND GLOBE The movement to pull down Confederate monuments around the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death extends to statues of slave traders, imperialists, conquerors and explorers around the world.

2. ‘WE HAVE GLIMMERS OF HOPE’ Scientists are beginning a new study to tell if the blood plasma of COVID-19 survivors might help prevent infection in the first place.

3. EXPERTS: POLICE UNDERTRAINED IN USE OF FORCE Instructors and researchers say officers lack adequate training on how and when to use force, leaving them unprepared to handle tense situations.

4. ‘I NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD WATCH MY MOTHER GO LIKE THIS’ Like elsewhere in the world, the coronavirus has made honoring the dead in India a hurried affair, largely devoid of the rituals that give it meaning for mourners.

5. CHIEFS LEAD VOTER REGISTRATION DRIVE The Super Bowl champions are putting together the program in response to the social unrest that has gripped the nation.

