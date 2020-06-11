Live Now
5 Things to Know for Today

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Sharon Chuter

In this Wednesday, June 10, 2020, photo, Sharon Chuter poses for a portrait in Los Angeles. After hitting the streets to protest racial injustices last week, Chuter was disillusioned by the number of corporate brands posting “glossy” messages spouting support for black lives. The 33-year-old founder of Uoma Beauty, a cosmetics company that caters to black women, launched the #pulluporshutup campaign on Instagram to push brands to reveal the racial makeup of their corporate workforce and executives, and the hashtag has since gone viral. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. JEFFERSON DAVIS STATUE TORN DOWN IN VIRGINIA Protesters toppled a statue of the Confederate president along Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue.

2. ‘IT WAS CLEARLY A DISASTER WAITING TO HAPPEN’ Many homes for people with developmental disabilities were ill-equipped to protect the highly vulnerable population from the coronavirus pandemic, an AP investigation finds.

3. WORKFORCE SCRUTINY FOR COMPANIES TOUTING BLM An AP review of some of the biggest companies pledging solidarity with their black employees as well as the black community finds that their efforts to recruit, maintain and promote minorities have fallen short.

4. IRAN LOSING SWAY OVER IRAQ MILITIAS The deaths of Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader robbed the militias of powerful patrons who could keep them unified and visionary.

5. WHY SOME SPORTS COULD BE IN PERIL Tennis and golf tournaments could be in real financial trouble because of the coronavirus pandemic because those two sports rely heavily on spectators and local sponsors.

