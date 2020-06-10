1  of  74
5 Things to Know for Today

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this May 6, 2020 photo, Tariq Nawaz holds his 10-month-old baby daughter Tuba who suffers from polio, in Suleiman Khel, Pakistan. For millions of people like Nawaz who live in poor and troubled regions of the world, the novel coronavirus is only the latest epidemic. They already face a plethora of fatal and crippling infectious diseases: polio, Ebola, cholera, dengue, tuberculosis and malaria, to name a few. The diseases are made worse by chronic poverty that leads to malnutrition and violence that disrupts vaccination campaigns. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. FOR MANY, COVID-19 JUST THE LATEST EPIDEMIC For millions of destitute people, the coronavirus only adds to a list of diseases made worse by chronic poverty that leads to malnutrition and violence that disrupts vaccination campaigns.

2. ‘CHAOS IN GEORGIA’ Many Democrats blamed the Republican secretary of state for hourslong lines, voting machine malfunctions, provisional ballot shortages and absentee ballots failing to arrive in time.

3. POPE SENDS STRONG MESSAGE Francis backs the demonstrations against racism and police brutality, a move that reminds Catholic U.S. voters there are other issues besides abortion ahead of November’s election.

4. TRUMP BRINGS BACK 2016 TEAM The U.S. president is trying to recreate the magic of his original team five months before he faces voters again, but his advisers are increasingly worried about the state of the campaign.

5. NCAA FINALIZING FOOTBALL PRACTICE PLAN Schools would be allowed up to 12 unpadded, slow-speed practices — or walk-throughs — during the 14 days before the typical preseason begins in early August.

