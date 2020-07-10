1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

5 Things to Know for Today

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, May 7, 2019 file photo, a statue of Pope John Paul II stands outside the island’s main cathedral, Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, during a Mass in Hagatna, Guam. Over 200 clergy abuse lawsuits led church leaders in the U.S. territory to seek bankruptcy protection, as they estimated at least $45 million in liabilities. Even so, the Archdiocese of Agana’s parishes, schools and other organizations have received at least $1.7 million in coronavirus rescue funds in 2020, as it sues the Small Business Administration for approval to get a loan for its headquarters, according to the archdiocese’s bankruptcy filing. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CATHOLIC CHURCH WON $1.4 BILLION IN VIRUS AID Millions of dollars in taxpayer-backed aid went to dioceses that have paid huge settlements or sought bankruptcy protection because of clergy sexual abuse cover-ups, AP finds.

2. HIGH COURT DRAWS TRUMP’S IRE Even with two justices the president hand-picked, the Supreme Court has shown it is no rubber stamp for him or his administration’s policies.

3. ‘THIS IS VERY DANGEROUS AND CRUEL’ Students from countries as diverse as India, China and Brazil say they are scrambling to devise plans after a new U.S. immigration policy could potentially cost them their visas.

4. ‘SORRY TO ALL PEOPLE’ Seoul’s mayor left a note before he was found dead as South Koreans begin mourning the liberal legal activist seen as a potential presidential candidate.

5. TRUMP REBOOTS CAMPAIGN Trailing in the polls, the president will hold his first in-person fundraiser in a month in Florida and then a rally on Saturday night in New Hampshire.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss