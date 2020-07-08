5 Things to Know for Today

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHERE TEXAS VIRUS SURGE IS HITTING HARD A small hospital in north Houston may soon fully turn over its 117-bed facility to coronavirus patients, AP finds.

2. ‘GUNSLINGER MEDICINE’ NOT SOUND SCIENCE Scientific shortcuts have slowed understanding of COVID-19 and delayed the ability to find out which drugs help, hurt or have no effect at all.

3. ‘PERFECT STORM OF DISTRESS IN AMERICA’ Experts point to high unemployment, the viral pandemic, stay-at-home orders and rising anger over police brutality as possible reasons for a surge in violent crime in America.

4. WHAT’S NEXT AS MONUMENTS, STATUES FALL Activists and towns are left wondering what to do with empty spaces that once honored historic figures tied to Confederate generals and Spanish conquistadors.

5. MARY KAY LETOURNEAU DEAD AT 58 The former suburban Seattle teacher became tabloid fodder when she pleaded guilty in 1997 to raping her former sixth-grade student, a boy she later married.

