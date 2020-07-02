5 Things to Know for Today

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

FILE – In this Monday, June 29, 2020, file photo, shoppers walk around Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J., as New Jersey’s indoor shopping malls reopened Monday from their COVID-19 pause. U.S. employers likely rehired several million more workers in June, thereby reducing a Depression-level unemployment rate, but the most up-to-date data suggests that a resurgent coronavirus will limit further gains. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. JOB SURGE EXPECTED IN JUNE REPORT Economists forecast that 3 million jobs — a record high — were added, but recent data suggests that a resurgent coronavirus in the U.S. will limit further gains.

2. ‘CONGREGATION AT A BAR IS BAD NEWS’ In recent weeks, college towns across America have seen clusters of cases that have been traced back to bars, which by nature do not lend themselves to social distancing.

3. BLACK-OWNED BUSINESSES SUPPORTED They are enjoying a surge in backing and custom amid the national reckoning on racism sparked by George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.

4. ‘I HOPE THAT THIS IS REAL’ A small but growing number of Republican congressional candidates, like Colorado’s Lauren Boebert, have links to the far-right conspiracy theory known as QAnon.

5. DEADLY LANDSLIDE RAVAGES MYANMAR TOWN Rescue workers say at least 113 people have been killed at a jade mining site in Kachin state, a site renowned as the world’s biggest and most lucrative in the industry.

