ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

5 Things to Know for Today

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Jennifer Gottschalk

Jennifer Gottschalk, environmental health supervisor of the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, retrieves a file in Toledo, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She says the job is wearing on her. She has worked for months with hardly a day off. So many lab reports on COVID-19 cases came in that the office fax machine broke. And she fields countless angry phone calls amid community backlash over coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. PUBLIC HEALTH SYSTEM FACES MORE CUTS AMID VIRUS An investigation by the AP and KHN finds that since 2010, spending for state public health departments has dropped by 16% per capita and by 18% per capita for local health departments.

2. TRUMP’S RUSSIA POLICY CONFOUNDS The paths followed by Trump and the other by his hawkish but changing cast of national security aides on the other create confusion in Congress and among allies and enemies alike.

3. HONG KONG ENFORCES NEW SECURITY LAW Police arrest at least two protesters for carrying flags and signs calling for independence in the semiautonomous city.

4. 16 MORE YEARS That’s what Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking in office in a constitutional ballot amid widespread reports of voter pressure and other irregularities.

5. ‘YOU BROKE MY WRIST!’ A Black man in Georgia is accusing police of violating his civil rights, saying a white officer slammed him to the ground in the mistaken belief that there was a warrant for his arrest.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

