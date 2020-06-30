5 Things to Know for Today

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

by: The Associated Press

John Bolton

FILE – In this July 19, 2019, file photo, then-National security adviser John Bolton speaks at the request of President Donald Trump during a photo opportunity in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans, a full year earlier than has been previously reported. That’s according to U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the intelligence. Bolton also told colleagues he briefed Trump on the intelligence assessment in March 2019.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. AP SOURCES: WHITE HOUSE KNEW OF BOUNTIES IN 2019 Top Trump administration officials were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans.

2. CHINA APPROVES HONG KONG NATIONAL SECURITY LAW Passage of the legislation comes amid warnings and criticism both in Hong Kong and the international community that it will be used to curb opposition voices in the Asian financial hub.

3. EU TO LIST WHICH CITIZENS CAN ENTER Americans are not likely to make the European Union’s list of countries whose citizens will be allowed back into 31 European nations.

4. ‘IT’S TIME TO END IT’ Moves by the state of Mississippi and NASCAR mean the Confederate battle flag is losing its place of official prominence in the South 155 years after the end of the Civil War.

5. ‘PUTINGRAD’ LOSES ITS LUSTER Workers in the Russian industrial city of Nizhny Tagil who once defended Vladimir Putin are speaking out against the constitutional changes that would allow him to stay in office until 2036.

