Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

5 Things to Know for Today

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo taken on June 5, 2020, Monette Hayoun, Dr Robert Haiun, and Gilbert Haiun, from left, look at photos of their brother Meyer Haiun on a computer during an interview in Ivry sur Seine, south of Paris. Families whose elders died behind the closed doors of homes in lockdown are filing wrongful death lawsuits, triggering police investigations. One suit focuses on the death of Meyer Haiun, a severely disabled 85-year-old in a Paris home managed by a Jewish charitable foundation headed Eric de Rothschild, scion of Europe’s most famous banking dynasty. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CARE HOMES FACE LEGAL RECKONING IN FRANCE Families of some of the 14,000 elderly who died are banding together to sue the facilities that failed to keep them updated about COVID-19 deaths and infections.

2. DECAYING OIL TANKER OFF YEMEN A HAZARD The U.N. says the abandoned vessel is at risk of rupture or exploding, causing environmental damage to Red Sea marine life, desalination factories and international shipping routes.

3. TRUMP TARGETS ‘OBAMACARE’ AGAIN The White House is urging the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act even as HealthCare.gov. has added close to half a million people who lost their health insurance amid the pandemic.

4. ‘A PROBLEM THAT WE NEED TO SOLVE’ Sen. Kamala Harris, a strong contender to become Joe Biden’s running mate, is taking a leading role as many Americans reflect on the country’s legacy of systemic racism.

5. ‘WE’RE HUNGRY FOR DIVERSITY’ Country artists have long been hesitant to address racial issues, but the rallies over racial injustice this year have become too important for the genre to ignore.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

