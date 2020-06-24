1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

5 Things to Know for Today

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Poll worker Dolores Louallen directs Fayette County voters where to drop off their absentee ballots at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. REPUBLICANS OPPOSED BY TRUMP WIN In North Carolina, voters picked 24-year-old investor Madison Cawthorn over real estate agent Lynda Bennett and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie was renominated for a sixth House term.

2. ‘ONE LIFE IS NOT WORTH MORE THAN ANOTHER’ The spread of coronavirus is prompting soaring demand for oxygen. But in much of the world, medical oxygen is expensive and hard to get — a basic marker of inequality.

3. ARCTIC WARMING AT ALARMING RATE The increasing temperatures in Siberia have been linked to wildfires that grow bigger and more severe every year, and the thawing of the permafrost.

4. HOW EXPERTS VIEW OFFICERS’ ARBITRATION RIGHTS They say the appeals process used by most law enforcement agencies contributes to officer misconduct, limits public oversight, dampens morale and jeopardizes criminal cases handled by dishonest officers.

5. BASEBALL WILL LOOK DIFFERENT UPON RETURN The season is now going to be a 60-game sprint to the finish, held in ballparks without fans and feature some unusual rules.

