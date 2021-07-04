4th of July hours: What’s open

SAN FRANCISCO, C.A. (KRON) — The Fourth of July could impact your shopping or eating plans for the weekend, as some stores may be closed or have shorter hours than usual on Sunday.

Costco customers, for example, will needed to shop last-minute on Saturday – the store will be closed for the Fourth of July on Sunday.

Here is a general list for stores that are open on July 4, provided by USAToday:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Barnes & Noble

Bass Pro Shops

Bed Bath & Beyond

Belk

Best Buy

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Big Lots

Burlington

Cabela’s

Conn’s HomePlus

The Container Store

CVS

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dillard’s

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Five Below

GameStop

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Ikea

J.C. Penney

Joann Stores

Kirkland’s

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Menards

Michaels

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Old Navy

Party City

Publix

Ross

rue21

Sam’s Club

Staples

Target

T.J. Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

Ulta

Walgreens

Walmart

Some locally-owned businesses and restaurants could be closed on Sunday. The best bet is to call ahead to check the hours of the nearest stores and restaurants to you.