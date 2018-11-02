49ers cheerleader kneels during national anthem

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KRON-TV) - Before the game, a Niners cheerleader kneeled during the national anthem.

This is the first known protest by a NFL cheerleader.

Many players throughout the league joined Kaepernick in his protests. He first took a knee in 2016 to highlight racial inequality and police brutality in America.

The former 49er is still looking for a job in the NFL.