News

49ers cheerleader kneels during national anthem

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 07:43 PM EDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 07:43 PM EDT

(KRON-TV) - Before the game, a Niners cheerleader kneeled during the national anthem. 

This is the first known protest by a NFL cheerleader. 

Many players throughout the league joined Kaepernick in his protests. He first took a knee in 2016 to highlight racial inequality and police brutality in America. 

The former 49er is still looking for a job in the NFL.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected