ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the completion of a new housing development for sustainable homes in Rochester.

Governor Hochul announced the completion of the $49 million mixed-use affordable housing development, Edna Craven Estates, which creates 164 sustainable homes and a new community center in Northeast Rochester, consisting of seven separate buildings along Clifford and Joseph Avenues.

The newly constructed Edna Craven Estates features ground-floor commercial space and a new community center.

The largest building, a five-story mixed-use space, features 94 apartments, a convenience store, a fitness center, and a civic center utilized by a rotating group of community organizations. There is also a four-story residential building with 20 apartments and five identical three-story townhouses with ten apartments.

All of the apartments are affordable to households earning at or below 80 percent of the Area’s Median Income and include energy star appliances, low-flow water fixtures, and high-efficiency heating and cooling systems.

The Governor says 48 of the apartments include supportive services funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and administered by the New York State Office of Temporary Disability Assistance and the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

“The opening of Edna Craven Estates represents another major step forward in the revitalization of Northeast Rochester,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “As we continue to take steps to address the state’s ongoing housing crisis, these types of developments exemplify how mixed-use affordable housing can enhance a neighborhood, create new opportunities for residents, and spur economic growth for our businesses.”

Mayor Malik Evans attended the ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, saying more projects like this are to come. “We have so many other projects that we’re working on, with you,” said the Mayor, “and we are excited about those projects as well, and we hope you will continue to support them.”

Edna Craven Estates was constructed on land that previously housed 23 vacant and damaged structures acquired by the City of Rochester and demolished before construction.

The development is named after Edna Craven, a committed advocate for Northeast Rochester for over 60 years. Ms. Craven is known for serving as president of the Alphonse Bernard Street Block Club and as an active member of her church, Antioch Missionary Baptist.

According to a release from the Governor’s office, financing for the development included $18 million in Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and $20 million in subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. NYSERDA provided $145,000. The City of Rochester provided $1 million in subsidy.