40 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 680 confirmed cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 40 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, officials announced Thursday afternoon. That’s up six from last official county Wednesday.

To date, officials report 680 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 53 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 680 cases, 85 people are hospitalized and 37 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has received 6,019 tests, with 5,339 coming back negative.

At this time, 446 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine, and 288 are in isolation.

Officials say 248 have resolved and been released from isolation. Department of Health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

“Social distancing, social distancing, social distancing. I cannot stress it enough,” said Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza. “We realize that it is an unnatural thing to do, but our early data suggests that it is working. By continuing to buy into this practice together, we can help flatten Monroe County’s curve and potentially save countless lives along the way.

There are now 7,067 COVID-19 deaths reported in New York state, including 799 new deaths since Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during his daily briefing Thursday.

For perspective, the governor compared this crisis to 9/11.

“9/11 was supposed to be a darkest day in New York for that generation,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We lost 2,753 New Yorkers on 9/11. We’ve lost 7,067 to this crisis.”

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.