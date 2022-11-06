ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 4-year-old was shot late Saturday night while sitting in a parked car in Rochester.

Rochester Police initially responded to the 100 block of Selye Terrace just before midnight for a shots fired call. A short time later, a vehicle arrived at Rochester General Hospital with the victim. The young girl was suffering from a gunshot to the lower body. She was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say an unknown suspect approached the vehicle and opened fire. Three adults and three children, a 6-year-old and 10-month-old, in addition to the 4-year-old victim, were also inside, but were uninjured.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.