4-year-old dead after ‘accidental drowning’ in Leroy

LEROY, N.Y. — Officials with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office say a 4-year-old boy is dead after an apparent drowning in the Town of Leroy.

Authorities say they responded to a call for a missing child around 7:55 a.m. Wednesday.

About 40 minutes later the child was located in a swimming pool located in a nearby yard.

The boy was transported to United Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say at this time of their preliminary investigation indicates that this incident appears to be “an accidental drowning.”

The ongoing investigation is being handled by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.