SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Syracuse University chancellor said four students have been suspended in connection with one of the 12 cases of racism reported in the last 13 days.

Chancellor Kent Syverud said the students are on interim suspension for verbal attack on a black female student on Saturday.

Officials are investigating an alleged attempt to share a white supremacist manifesto. They’re trying to find out who is responsible for drawing a swastika in the snow last week.