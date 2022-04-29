ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three adults and a teenager were arrested Friday. after a police chase through Rochester and the Town of Gates.

According to New York State Police, troopers tried to pull over an SUV in Rochester for a “seatbelt violation,” but the driver did not stop the vehicle. Troopers gave chase.

Investigators say a handgun, loaded magazine, and small bag of cocaine were thrown from the SUV during the chase. It ended when the SUV hit another car and a police vehicle.

Police say a trooper was hit in the face while attempting to “gain control of” a suspect. Another trooper’s hand was injured.

The driver, 24-year-old Detaji Parris, was arrested on weapons and assault charges. Monzellius Sims, 22; Sylvester Johnson, 30; and a 16-year-old juvenile were also arrested.