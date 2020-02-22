36 arrested on almost 100 drug-related indictments handed down by grand jury

MARTINSVILLE, V.A. (WFXR) — Thirty-six people have been arrested on 94 drug-related indictments recently handed down by a Martinsville grand jury.

On Monday, February 10, authorities say a grand jury in Martinsville handed down nearly 300 indictments in all. Martinsville Police said 116 of them are related to illegal drugs, with 49 total individuals wanted.

On Tuesday, February 11, several law enforcement agencies, including Martinsville police, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and federal authorities, set out to arrest those indicted.

As of Friday, February 21, 36 people have been arrested in connection with most of the indictments. The Martinsville Police Department posted a video on Facebook featuring the mug shots of those arrested and indicating all will be taken to trial.