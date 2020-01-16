35 years later: local woman will finally get her original birth certificate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – As of Wednesday, January 15, 2020, adoptees who were born in New York State can request a copy of their original birth certificate. Governor Cuomo signed this into law in November.

Adoptees can apply online or by mail for a copy of their original birth certificate. But one local woman made the trip to Albany to pick it up in person.

Susan Moyer found out that she was adopted when she was 15 years old. For 35 years, she’s been on a journey searching for her biological family. She said this new law is symbolic of all the work she’s done.

“It means all these years and all my hard work that we will now have equal rights, adoptees will, so it’s personal,” said Moyer.

Moyer has been lobbying in Albany for this law. She said it will make it easier for adoptees to find their biological families.

“No one will ever have to go through what I did. You may not find all the answers to all your questions, I certainly don’t have all the answers, but I have far more than I ever dreamed.”

Moyer could’ve applied online but said she wanted to walk in with her brother and apply for this piece of paper that means so much.

“I know filling out the application and walking in there and handing it over means I have my rights, I can say who I am…No matter what your stories are there’s a common thread that runs through all of us that we want to belong and know where we came from.”

Moyer wrote a book about her journey. It’s called The Lonely Child because she was an only child until going on her journey and finding she has nine siblings.