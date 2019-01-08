30-car pileup closes Pennsylvania interstate

FULTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ-TV) - The westbound lanes on I-70 have been closed after more than a dozen vehicles crashed.

The accident occurred between Exit 163 at Amaranth and Exit 151 at Crystal Spring.

Dispatch says it involves two tractor trailers and at least 28 other vehicles.

Five ambulances were sent to the scene and people were taken to numerous area hospitals. Stranded motorists were taken to a warming center at the Breezewood Fire Hall.

Crews are working to clean up diesel fuel which is spilling from at least one of the tractor trailers involved in the crash.