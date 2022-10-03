For more delicate phones, buying a case and a screen protector can help prevent the phone from taking on damage.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A three-time convicted sex offender has pleaded guilty to a new charge.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that 37-year-old Jacob Ritchie of Wolcott was attempting to solicit sex from undercover New York Police Investigators who were portraying a 12-year-old girl.

Investigators say Ritchie also sent the girl explicit photos of young children engaging in sexual activity with adults. Prosecutors say Ritchie’s cell phone contained dozens of images of child pornography and that he admitted to abusing multiple young children.

The U.S. Attorney says Ritchie is a level three sex offender after convictions in 2012, 2016 and 2017.

He faces 15 to 80 years in prison when sentenced in January for pleading guilty to distribution of child pornography.