ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Three people were shot in separate incidents overnight in Rochester. All of the victims are expected to survive.

Just before midnight, police responded to the area of Concord and Grace Streets and found a 25-year-old woman with a gunshot to her lower body. She was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspects are in custody.

Around 3:05 a.m., a 24-year-old man was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body. Investigators do not know where he was shot, but believe it was in the city.

About ten minutes later, another victim showed up at RGH with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Police determined that the 22-year-old man was sleeping in his apartment on Twin Beeches off Lake Avenue. Shots were fired outside and penetrated his room.

Police are investigating if the later two incidents were related and asking anyone with information about any of the three shootings to call 911.