3 infants die at Pennsylvania hospital due to waterborne bacterial infection

DANVILLE, Penn. (WBRE) — Three infants have died at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville due to a waterborne bacterial infection.

Eight infants in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have been treated for the infection. Four are doing well, one continues to receive treatment.

The death of the three infants may have been a result of the infection complicating their already vulnerable state due to extreme prematurity.

Geisinger is working closely with the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate and make sure proactive measures already in place will prevent additional cases.