3 firefighters injured following wall collapse during Virginia house fire

SUFFOLK, V.A. (WAVY) — Officials say three firefighters were injured after a wall collapsed as they were trying to put out a house fire early Sunday morning in Suffolk.

Fire officials say a family cat is still unaccounted for.

The call for the residential fire came in Sunday on the 500 block of Bay Circle at around 1 a.m.

The first units to arrive saw heavy smoke and flames showing from the two-story home. The residents were alerted by a smoke detector and evacuated the home before crews got to the scene.

An adult, female resident received emergency medical assessment and was sent to a local hospital. Officials say she is in stable condition and has since been released.

Three firefighters sustained injuries following a wall collapse during the response efforts. Officials say the firefighters were sent to a local hospital for treatment and have since been released.

Two residents were displaced following the fire. The cause is still under investigation but investigators say it appears to be a chimney related fire.