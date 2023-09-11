ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were detained Monday evening, after a reported armed robbery and chase leading police from Rochester into Henrietta.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to Flint Street shortly before 6:00 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. Investigators gathered information about a vehicle suspected to be involved in the robbery, as well what police called additional “related evidence.”

Police said they spotted the suspect vehicle around Mount Hope Avenue a short time later and gave chase. That chase continued into Henrietta, where New York State Police took over and eventually stopped the pursuit “due to safety factors.” No one was injured.

According to investigators, the car was found in the Corn Hill Area with no one inside. Three people were detained, though police did not say why. The investigation is ongoing.