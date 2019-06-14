29 chihuahuas seized in animal cruelty case in West Virginia

Animal control officers seized 29 chihuahuas last Friday afternoon at a trailer home on Valiant Circle in Hedgesville after receiving an anonymous call, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputies.

That probed the investigation that lead deputies to call it an animal cruelty case.

“They found the conditions deplorable for the dogs to be in,” Sheriff Curtis Keller said.

Sheriffs deputies said this is an animal cruelty case due to the deplorable living conditions the animals were found in. “[There was] enough probable cause to get a search warrant,” Sheriff Keller said.

“Health-wise, the dogs were good. Body weight, they were good, nails were long,” Berkeley County Animal Control Officer David Holtsclaw, who is leading the investigation, said.” “That will be the first time I’ve handled that many chihuahuas in a day and not been bitten.”

Authorities said the dogs’ living conditions were unlivable to the point where they thought it necessary to reach out to other agencies.

“Child protective services and other state departments have been notified about the conditions,” Sheriff Keller said.

As for charges the homeowners face, according to Sheriff Keller they’re pending. The 29 chihuahuas are currently under the care of Berkeley County Animal Control. Sheriff Keller said there will be a hearing in Magistrate Court next Wednesday.