Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

28 members of California family test positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, C.A. (KTLA) — Richard Garay said he was the first in his family from South Los Angeles to come down with COVID-19 symptoms last month, after which 27 others in the family tested positive for the virus.

“It went from running nose to headache to full-blown fever,” he said.

Around the same time, his 60-year-old father, Vidal Garay, also got sick.

“It was painful to watch my dad’s health decline so drastically in front of me,” Richard Garay said. “My father is my best friend.”

Both of them had tested positive for the virus when Richard Garay’s condition worsened.  

“I looked at my father and told my father, ‘Dad, I don’t think I’m going to make it,’” he said. “Unfortunately, those were my last words to my father, and that’s the last thing my father saw of me.”

Garay eventually recovered, but his father passed away a day before Father’s Day.

“I don’t want my father’s death to be in vain,” he said. “I want people to understand coronavirus is a real thing.”

Richard Garay’s children, along with his brother’s pregnant wife also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Most of the 28 family members have already recovered, he said.

“If you think it’s fake, you’re going to continue to do what you’re doing and not protect yourself. You don’t want to be in a position where you find yourself in a hospital bed … before it’s too late,” he said.

Garay is raising money through a GoFundMe page for his father’s funeral expenses.

