1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

27-year-old missing after Seneca Lake canoe accident in Yates County

News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (2:00 p.m.): Arnot Health has confirmed that Daniel Manganaro is the son of a long-time physician in emergency medicine at the hospital.

Arnot Health says that they will be issuing more information shortly.

—————-

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A 27-year-old man remains missing after a canoe accident on Seneca Lake in Yates County on Sunday night, according to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Manganaro of Chemung County was last seen on the 14 ft aluminum canoe when it tipped over Sunday night. The Sheriff’s Office says Manganaro and a second 27-year-old, also of Chemung County, were paddling across the lake and did not return to their cottage in Himrod.

The second man was found clinging to a canoe by an Onondaga Sheriff’s helicopter. He was rescued out of the water and was medivac to Strong Memorial Hospital for hypothermia after being pulled out of the water, which officials say was 40 degrees.

The condition of the second passenger was not disclosed by the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the search is continuing with assistance from law enforcement in Yates, Schuyler, Seneca Counties and New York State Police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss