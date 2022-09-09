ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The New York State Board for Historic Preservation has recommended adding 27 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. These register listings can help owners to revitalizing their properties and make them eligible for public preservation programs and services,

“New York is defined by its diverse culture and history, and we will continue efforts to keep our state’s inspiring story alive,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “Adding these 27 sites to the State and National Registers will provide support and resources to preserve their rich heritage and help ensure future generations of New Yorkers can continue to be inspired.”

Over the last decade, New York State has approved the use of rehabilitation commercial tax credits for more than 1,000 historic properties. Between 2016 and 2020, The National Park Service said the credits generated 74,220 jobs nationally and more than $1.3 billion in local, state, and federal taxes.

The State and National Registers list buildings, structures, districts, landscapes, objects, and sites significant in the history, architecture, archaeology, and culture of New York State and the nation. There are more than 120,000 historic properties throughout the state listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Once recommendations are approved by the Commissioner, who is the State Historic Preservation Officer, the properties are listed on the New York State Register of Historic Places and then nominated to the National Register of Historic Places, where they are reviewed and, once approved, entered on the National Register.

Capital Region

Beattie Machine Works in Albany County. Built and operated in Cohoes by a manufacturing company. During its history as an industrial site, Beattie Machine Works contributed to the transformation of the Mohawk-Hudson region into a major manufacturing center, was involved in significant patent infringement cases, and routinely adapted production to support United States war efforts. In 2019, the building was rehabilitated as a thirteen-unit apartment building using historic preservation tax credits.

Elmer Avenue School in Schenectady County. Built in 1905 and expanded in 1968, the building shows features of standardized school design prevalent in New York State in the early and mid-20th century. Elmer Avenue School was the first in the city school system to introduce the concept of “informal education” and was the first school in New York State to have an in-house library and full-time librarian.

Muldor-Miller House in Columbia County. This federal and Greek Revival farmhouse was built around 1790 and is a rare surviving example of an early house in Claverack. The property has ties to the region’s Dutch colonial period and the history of enslaved labor.

Red Rock Schoolhouse in Columbia County. Built around 1830 and serving as an active educational site through 1943, this building is an example of an early 19th century Greek Revival style one-room schoolhouse and represents the history of education in rural Red Rock.

Residence at 475 Loudon Road, Albany County. The Greek Revival farmhouse, built around 1832, is a rare surviving example of a Greek Revival style farmhouse in Colonie. Built on land that was part of a Van Rensselaer tenant farm, it is also significant for its association with 18th and 19th-century land division and settlement patterns in the town.

Three Squares Historic District (Boundary Expansion and Boundary Reduction), Warren County. The historic district, which includes both the historic and present commercial center of Glens Falls, will now include a previously overlooked circa 1920 industrial building that was associated with Glens Falls’ ready-made clothing industry. In addition, the district boundaries have been slightly reduced in response to the demolition of four buildings near the edge of the boundary.

Fort Plain Historic District Boundary Increase and Additional Documentation, Montgomery County. Based on new research and documentation, the original historic district’s period of significance has been expanded to 1972. The boundary of the district has also been expanded to encompass the full extent of historic development in the village and now includes four adjacent neighborhoods with ties to early transportation routes and waterways.

Other properties