26-pound cat up for adoption finds ‘fur-ever’ home

AUGUST PRECIPITATION: 1.44"SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 8.02"MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:29 AMMONDAY SUNSET: 7:54 PM

A gem of an afternoon with ample sunshine and highs in the middle 70s. The skies have seen an increase in cirrus clouds ahead of the next storm system approaching from the west. We will get a warm front that is now moving through Ohio later tonight and into Tuesday. This will not only bring the chance for rain showers but an increase in humidity. Temperatures hold in the mid and upper 60s with rain showers around for the first part of the day. Once the warm front moves through there will be ample dry time and highs reach near 80° with more humidity. We will hold onto a rain threat overnight into Wednesday morning as we expect a cold front to pass. That comes in early Wednesday morning. This is really the only chance we could see downpours that would cause flood concern this week. That concern will be low as the timing is overnight, so no daytime heating to help with an instability boost. There will be an isolated threat for showers behind the front headed into Wednesday afternoon, but most of the afternoon will be dry. Cooler air settles in briefly for Thursday as high pressure across the Mid-Atlantic noses in behind this frontal boundary. Highs will remain in the lower 70s. Friday brings the chance for rain showers along a cold front that will not bring much moisture with it. Temperatures do return to normal with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. This front will nose dive south and bring cool Canadian air for Labor Day weekend.WEEKEND FORECAST: While still early, Labor Day weekend is trending cooler and drier. As for right now high pressure from Canada sets up across the Great Lakes and will bring overnight lows in the lower 50s and afternoon highs only in the lower 70s. The southern edge of this high pressure ridge will determine whether or not we see temperatures bump back up to the upper 70s and if we see a few showers heading into Labor Day itself.