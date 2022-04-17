DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you bought a Powerball ticket with Powerplay at the Depew 7-Eleven on Transit Road, you might want to check your numbers.

A winning Powerplay ticket worth $250,000 was bought at the convenience store for the Saturday drawing.

The winning numbers for April 16 are 15-21-32-62-65 and Powerball number 26.

The Powerplay multiplier for the drawing is 5.

Powerball costs $2 and players can pay an extra dollar to add Powerplay, which multiplies the prize, not including the jackpot, up to ten times.

Players can use the New York Lottery app to check their tickets. For more information on claiming a prize, click here.