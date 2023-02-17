ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Teddi Dance for Love at Saint John Fisher kicked off Friday night.

Participants will be dancing for 24-hours straight to raise money for Camp Good Days and Special Times — an organization for children and their families battling cancer. Proceeds from the fundraiser support the Teddi Project, which sends a group of kids on a trip to visit amusement parks in Florida.

The vice chair of this year’s dance says everyone has a personal reason why they participate.

“Our saying is ‘why do you Teddi?’ So, everyone Teddis for different reasons, but mostly everyone knows someone who was affected by cancer so that’s why we do this,” said Emily Sullivan, Vice Chair for 41st Annual Teddi Dance for Love. “We start off with Jazzercize to get everyone up and moving. Tomorrow morning we’ll have silent disco. We have different themes for every hour, so there’s county hour, high school musical hour, and then tomorrow the kids actually come and there’s a bunch of bounce houses, so we have stuff planned for all 24 hours.”

The Teddi Dance has raised more than $1.8 million for Camp Good Days. Click here to see their full schedule or donate.