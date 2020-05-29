218 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 2,808 confirmed cases, 187 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 218 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up two from last official count Thursday.

To date, officials report 2,808 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 32 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 2,808 cases, 187 people are hospitalized and 19 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. The number of patients hospitalized is down four from Tuesday.

Earlier Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the Rochester and Finger Lakes region was one of five statewide that got the green light to advance into phase two under the New York state reopening guidelines.

To date, Monroe County has received 38,178 tests with 35,370 coming back negative.

At this time 963 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 412 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 1,030 active cases in Monroe County, and 1,560 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

