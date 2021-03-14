$21,000 Take-5 lottery ticket sold at Tops in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another winning New York Lottery was sold in Western New York.

The NY Lottery announced a winner for the March 13 Take-5 drawing.

Lottery officials say the ticket, worth $21,796, was sold at the Tops Market at 5175 Broadway in Depew.

The lottery also says the Take-5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39, and drawings take place every evening at 10:30 p.m.

Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing, NY Lottery officials said.

