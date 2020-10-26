21-year-old man shot on Colvin Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y.(WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot in the city Sunday night.

The incident happened on Colvin Street around 9:40 p.m. The victim shot at least once and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the area of Danforth and Colvin Streets were closed while investigating the crime. As of Monday morning, there were no reported suspects in custody.

