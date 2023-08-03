ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is recovering from emergency surgery after he was shot Thursday afternoon on Greeley Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police responded to the area just after 3:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot. When they arrived, officers found a 21-year-old Rochester man who was shot in the upper body.

The victim was taken to Strong Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. His injuries are now deemed non-life-threatening, according to RPD.

The area of Greeley Street has reopened to traffic.

No suspects are in custody at this time, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.