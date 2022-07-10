MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 21-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run accident that occurred in Montgomery, New York on Saturday. According to New York State Police, troopers responded to State Route 52 between Belair Road and Harts Lane in the town of Montgomery at 12:44 a.m. for a report of a car and bike collision.

The initial investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling westbound on State Route 52 when it struck a battery-powered bicycle that was being operated by 21-year-old Jaleek Johnson from Walden, New York. Johnson’s passenger on the bike was 21-year-old Christiana Kovacs from the town of Montgomery.

Police stated that the vehicle that struck the bike left the scene. Troopers later located the vehicle, which was a 2013 Subaru-Impreza, and determined that it was being operated by 22-year-old Logan Kelly, from Walden, New York at the time of the accident.

Johnson was flown to Westchester Medical Center and is listed in critical condition, his passenger Christiana Kovacs was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the investigation is ongoing and there are charges pending regarding the collision. State Police were assisted at the scene by the Town of Montgomery Police Department.