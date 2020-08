ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health announced on Saturday there are 21 new cases of the coronavirus and zero new deaths in the county.

Of the 21 new cases, the youngest person is a girl under the age of 10, and the oldest to test positive for the virus are two women who are in their 70s.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County remains at 292.