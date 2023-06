ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You may have to fight off some rain showers, but that won’t stop day two of the CGI Digital Rochester International Jazz Festival.

Saturday’s headliner is Keb’ Mo’ performing at 8 p.m. at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. Free performances start at 3:45 p.m. with some of the region’s best high school jazz bands.

Saturday June 24 lineup