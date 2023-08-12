ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester International Airshow is in town on Saturday and Sunday.

Airshow organizers say this is sure to be a fun-filled weekend, with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds headlining the events. With fun comes safety, and the team has all their bases covered.

“A lot goes into it,” Sean Cleary, the Airport Airfield Operations Manager at Federick Douglas International Airport, says. “On our side, it’s kind of, you know, a lot of the prep work, a lot of paperwork, you know, a lot of prep for the Thunderbirds themselves.”

A lot goes into preparing for the Rochester International Air Show. Kenneth Stavalone, the Rochester Airport’s fire chief, says safety is one of their main priorities.

“One of the first steps we do is contact our mutual and other agencies within Monroe County,” he says. “Let them know of the airshow and the resources we might request from them.”

It’s all hands on deck for emergency services.

“With the airport fire department and in addition to us, we have about six other fire agencies here, and we have state police, Monroe County Sheriffs, FBI,” Stavalone says. “Basically, any law enforcement agency in New York is here onsite today.”

When it comes to the skies, it’s all pros up there.

Stavalone says, “All these pilots have to be checked out. They’re highly certified by the FAA and other agencies. In addition to that, a lot of them are national champions on like the Red Bull circuit, and they’re flying these aircraft all the time. They’re very familiar, it’s like an extension of them.”

The number one goal in the end?

“I can assure you that with a year of planning and all of our mutual aid partners and our partners in this event that we will keep you safe, we will keep the performers safe, and we’re ready,” he says.

Day one of the airshow may be over, but tickets for day two are still available here.