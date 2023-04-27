BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills enter the 2023 NFL Draft with six picks over three days, including the No. 27 selection in Thursday night’s first round.

A number of draft experts have different ideas as to what Buffalo could do in round one, from picking a wide receiver, linebacker or defensive lineman to trading up or down the draft board. If the Bills do stay put, their first-round pick is expected to be announced around 11:15 p.m.

In this article, you can track each Bills draft pick over all seven rounds, as well as how the first round unfolds before and after the 27th selection.

Buffalo Bills 2023 draft picks

The Bills currently have six selections in this year’s draft. That could change through Draft Day trades.

Round 1: 27th overall

Round 2: 59th overall

Round 3: 91st overall

Round 4: 130th overall

Round 5: 137th overall (from Arizona) … their own pick (162nd) was traded to Indianapolis.

Round 6: 205th overall

Round 7: No pick, traded to Atlanta

NFL Draft first round tracker

Pick Team Player Position College 1 Carolina Panthers (From CHI) 2 Houston Texans 3 Arizona Cardinals 4 Indianapolis Colts 5 Seattle Seahawks (From DEN) 6 Detroit Lions (From LAR) 7 Las Vegas Raiders 8 Atlanta Falcons 9 Chicago Bears (From CAR) 10 Philadelphia Eagles (From NO) 11 Tennessee Titans 12 Houston Texans (From CLE) 13 Green Bay Packers (From NYJ) 14 New England Patriots 15 New Yorks Jets (From GB) 16 Washington Commanders 17 Pittsburgh Steelers 18 Detroit Lions 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 Seattle Seahawks 21 Los Angeles Charges 22 Baltimore Ravens 23 Minnesota Vikings 24 Jacksonville Jaguars 25 New York Giants 26 Dallas Cowboys 27 Buffalo Bills 28 Cincinnati Bengals 29 New Orleans Saints (Orig. SF) 30 Philadelphia Eagles 31 Kansas City Chiefs * Denotes draft day trade

What positions do the Bills need to address in the draft?

The glaring hole on the Bills’ roster is middle linebacker following the departure of Tremaine Edmunds in free agency. Beyond that, other needs on Buffalo’s roster come from a lack of competition/depth and concerns about certain positions’ future, not immediate holes.

Alongside linebacker, other positions the Bills could look to target throughout the draft include wide receiver, offensive tackle, defensive tackle and safety.

Have the Bills picked at No. 27 in the past?

Buffalo has made the No. 27 pick in the NFL Draft three times in the past. If their pick this year is anything like their most recent 27th selection, it’s safe to say Bills fans will be elated.

2017: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

1994: Jeff Burris, DB, Notre Dame

1992: John Fina, OT, Arizona

Buffalo Kickoff Live NFL Draft shows

The Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will bring you coverage before and after the NFL Draft this week, providing insight on all things Bills.

The Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Recap airs at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the CW23 and at 11:35 p.m. on WIVB.

The BKL team consists of News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak, WROC’s Thad Brown, Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

The Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Preview show aired Wednesday, and you can watch the full broadcast here.