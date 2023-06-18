ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Specialists in finding a job want to make sure the Class of 2023 is prepared to start up their careers in a job market they say is still more favorable to workers and offers more opportunities to work remotely.

Even though we’re halfway through 2023, effects from the pandemic still linger in workplaces, including more industries offering hybrid working models so employees can work from home. A choice that is popular among graduates, which is just one of multiple options to make the best of their first job.

When Ha Joon Park was in the home stretch of his senior year at RIT (Rochester Institute of Technology), it took him just four months to land his first gig in film and production. But he knew it had to be a balance between working in the field with people and being remote.

“I got into this industry because I love being on set, so I would love to be in person as much as possible,” Park stated. “But at the same time, I did find a passion to remotely edit for clients over the internet.”

Experts in job hiring like Amorette Miller, who co-founded shiftdiff.com, which lists job openings around Western New York, says that the preference for working remotely is still prevalent in multiple industries.

“They know it’s important for them, and for them, it’s all about their family, their life, flexibility, their children,” Miller said. “And they want to continue to work from home and step into a hybrid situation.”

During Ha Joon Park’s job search, the promise of stability with gigs was a must.

“Consistency, and I want to go for the security aspect because obviously being a freelancer with photography isn’t really a consistent job that you get every week or something,” Park explained. “I’m prioritizing security so I can get a consistent income.”

On shiftdiff.com, Miller has noticed more demand in education, public safety, food service, and non-profits due to high turnover rates. This also gives young applicants more advantage to negotiate higher salaries.

“Always negotiate starting salary,” Miller advised. “You never know if you’re going into an organization that doesn’t give yearly raises and if you can when you can find an organization that does so you don’t stay stagnant.”

In times like these, specialists in job searching add it’s not always required to relocate for work. They’ve noticed a shift in demographics around the Greater Rochester Area due to people being able to work for out-of-state companies without ever leaving.