Ongoing Events

A Christmas Carol — November 29 through December 30. Geva Theatre. Click here for dates, times and tickets.

Genesee Country Village & Museum — Yuletide in the Country Theatrical Tours and Buffets. December 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17. Check here for times and tickets.

Highland Park Ice Skating Rink — When ice conditions allow, the rink will be available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Skates are not available to rent, skaters must bring their own.

Holidays at the Market — Holiday-themed vendors including trees, specialty foods and gifts. Tuesdays, Saturdays, Sundays. Click here for hours. Rochester Public Market, 280 N. Union Street. Special Thursday night event on December 15 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Mall Santa — Santa will be appearing at The Mall at Greece Ridge and Eastview Mall through December 24. Hours are 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sundays. (Santa takes a break at 2:30 p.m. at both locations). To reduce crowd times, you can make a reservation (click on the links above). There will be no Santa this year at Marketplace Mall.

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Ice Rink — Open skate is available from noon until 8:50 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Click here for the ice rink’s hours during the ROC Holiday Village event. The rink will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

North Pole Village Lights — Drive through the Lake Shore Country Club to see one of the largest light displays in Rochester. Tickets are sold per vehicle and can be found here. Through December 31.

ROC Holiday Village — Ice skating, igloos, fire pits, indoor bar, Santa, crafts for kids, music and shopping. MLK Park, Rochester. Activities for adults and kids. Runs December 2 through Friday, December 23. Closed Mondays & Tuesdays. Most activities start at 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and 10 or 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays Click here for specific hours.

Sweet Creations Gingerbread House Display — The George Eastman Museum will feature dozens of decorated gingerbread houses throughout the mansion from now until January 1st. Tue.–Sat. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sun. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Click here for admission information.

December 1

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Presents ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More.’ — The iconic Christmas tale returns to the Blue Cross Arena for the first time in two years. 7:00 p.m. Blue Cross Arena. Tickets available here.

December 2

Canandaigua Tree Lighting. The Lake House on Canandaigua will be hosting their third annual tree lighting ceremony from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The Holiday Artist Showcase in Downtown Canandaigua continues through the weekend.

Chili Tree lighting and parade of lights — The Chili Recreation Center will be hosting their tree parade and house of lights, with festivities beginning at 6:00 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. tree lighting. Located at 3237 Chili St.

Genesee Keg Tree Lighting party — After a two-year hiatus, the Genesee Brew House is hosting its tree lighting party from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m., with a tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Located at 25 Cataract St.. Rochester.

The Museum of Wayne County History. Holiday Boutique. 21 Butternut Street, Lyons. December 2 & 3, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The old jail transforms into a winter wonderland of music, decorations and crafts.

December 3

Victor Jingle Mingle — Kids activities, local businesses, Sip, Shop & Sample Walk for adults. 3-6 p.m. Main Street.

Penfield Gingerbread House Making — Two events are available at 10:30 a.m. as well as 2:00 p.m. Kids in grades K-4 are invited to join the Penfield Public Library. Participants are asked to bring a can of white frosting and a box of plain graham crackers. The event is free and requires pre-registration, which can be found here.

December 4

Irondequoit Tree and Menorah Lighting. Join the Public Library & Town Hall Campus, located at 1280 Titus Avenue, for a Tree and Menorah Lighting at 4:00 p.m. Santa Claus will be visiting the gazebo at 4:45 p.m.

December 9

Canandaigua The Nutcracker — Through December 11. The Rochester City Ballet returns to present the holiday classic. Click here for ticket information.

December 15

Holidays at the Market — The Rochester Public Market will host special Thursday night hours for the event from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Located at 280 N. Union Street.

December 16

Gala Holiday Pops — Runs through December 18. The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Christmas carols at Eastman Theatre alongside a 200-member choir. Click here for ticket information.

