2019 Independence Day fireworks displays and where to find them

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – The Fourth is almost upon us! Many want to know which areas are best to keep up the yearly tradition of enjoying the day and observing fireworks, so comprised below is a list of some spots around New York to help you choose.

The list is alphabetical by County.

For more particular information, attached also are links to each location’s website.

Monroe County:

Location: Brighton

Details: The annual Brighton Chamber of Commerce 5K race begins at 8 a.m. at Brighton High School. The Brighton Town Pancake Breakfast will be going from 8 – 11 a.m. in the school’s cafeteria. Activities (live music, food vendors, and more) will run from 2 – 10 p.m. at Meridian Centre Park. Fireworks will begin at 9:50 p.m. at the park.

Location: Chili

Details: Two stages of live music, food trucks, crafts, and a parade. At 12 p.m., all events will be held at the Chili Senior Center on Chili Ave. Fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m. near there.

Location: Fairport

Details: The Firecracker 4K race will begin at 8 a.m. near Perinton Town Park. A parade will be held starting at 10 a.m. at Whitney Road and North Main Street. The Party at Perinton Park will be 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Greece

Details: The 5K Freedom Run is set to begin at 9 a.m. at the Greece Town Hall complex on Vince Tofany Blvd. Food trucks will arrive at 4:30 p.m., with children’s activities and live music from 5 – 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk outside of the Greece Town Hall complex on Vince Tofany Blvd. The approximated time of dusk on the 4th is close to 9:28 p.m.

Location: Henrietta

Details: Holiday activities will begin at 4 p.m., fittingly at the Veterans Memorial Park. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.

Location: Irondequoit

Details: A 2-mile run/walk will start at 7:45 a.m., and a 10k will start at 8:15 a.m. Everyone participating in the events is to meet at Christ the King on Kings Highway South. A parade will start at 11 a.m. and move from the Irondequoit High School to Irondequoit Town Hall. The Declaration of Independence will be read aloud after the parade from the steps of the town hall at 1 p.m. A pie-eating contest will be held at 2 p.m. Fireworks will start at dusk and will be on display behind the town hall. The approximated time of dusk on the 4th is close to 9:28 p.m.

Location: Penfield

Details: All celebrations will be held on Saturday, June 29.

Location: Rochester

Details: Live musical performances will begin at 7 p.m. and the fireworks are scheduled to start at 10 p.m., on display over the Genesee River in downtown Rochester.

Orleans County:

Location: Village of Lyndonville

Details: The Lyndonville Lions Club is hosting their 45th Annual Independence Day celebration. An arts and crafts show will run from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. A chicken barbecue from 1 – 5 p.m. The Lions Club Parade will start at 12 p.m. with an awards presentation at 3 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. In the case of rain, events will be scheduled for the next day, July 5th.

Livingston County:

Location: Conesus Lake

Details: All celebrations will be held on Wednesday, July 3. The well-known Ring of Fire celebration is set to begin at 10 p.m.

Wayne County:

Location: Newark

Details: No fireworks or town/village celebrations are scheduled to be held for 2019.

Location: Village of Sodus Point

Details: Wednesday, July 3 : The celebration will begin at 9:30 p.m. with the Ring of Fire from people gathered around the shoreline. At 10 p.m., fireworks will be set off on the Sodus Bay Channel pier. Thursday, July 4 : The village’s Red, White, and Blue Kiddie Parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. starting at the Sodus Point Fire Hall. Participants should come in costume and march for prizes and refreshments.



Location: Wolcott

Details: All celebrations will be held on Wednesday, July 3. The Wall of Fire, in which people around Port Bay light up red flares in a ring around the bay, will begin at 9 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to follow at 10 p.m.

Ontario County:

Location: Canandaigua

Details: A parade will start at 10 a.m. and move from Ontario Street, down Main Street from the County Court House, to Lakeshore Drive. A community picnic will follow at Kershaw Park at 3 p.m. There will be live music from 3 – 6 p.m. at the gazebo. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m. at the park on the north end of Canandaigua Lake.