ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash on State Route 31 in Vernon Monday.

According to New York State Police, Brycen Paver, 18, was driving east around 7:40 a.m. when he crossed into the opposite lane near the Stoney Brook Road intersection. He hit a vehicle driven by Christie Conley, 42, head-on.

Conley was taken to Upstate University Hospital via Mercy Flight and was listed in serious condition Tuesday. Paver was also hospitalized in serious condition.

NYSP continue their investigation into the crash.