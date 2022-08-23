ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester women have been arrested separately for introducing contraband into a prison, the New York State police announced early Tuesday morning.

On August 19, troopers out of State Police Alden were dispatched to the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, east of Buffalo.

There, troopers assisted the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision in making separate arrests for 21-year-old Samantha Hadden and 26-year-old Sharisa Vazquez-Ayala for promoting contraband.

Both women were taken into custody and transported to State Police Alden for processing.

They are scheduled to return to court in September 2022.