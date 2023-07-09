ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two Rochester men were stabbed while fighting Sunday afternoon.

Rochester Police responded to the 500 block of South Ave around 4:30 p.m. They found two men, aged 21 and 24, suffering from stab wounds to the upper body.

They were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Police said the investigation revealed the men were involved in a ‘mutual fight’ and will be charged with assault when released from the hospital.

No names have been released.